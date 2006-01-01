Home >
Headlines
News Filter
Click here to read the latest editions
Secretary of State Liam Fox praises city's historic UAE link-up
THE SECRETARY of State for International Trade Liam Fox has applauded the forging of a trade link between a group of Milton Keynes business leaders and the foremost UK business interest group in the United Arab Emirates.
Dr Philip Smith, chairman of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, says connecting with the respected British Business Group Dubai and Northern Emirates and the potential for growing trade and exports for Milton...
Dr Philip Smith, chairman of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, says connecting with the respected British Business Group Dubai and Northern Emirates and the potential for growing trade and exports for Milton...
Students must reach for the stars
Jane Horridge, commercial director at Milton Keynes College, believes that 2017 will be both significant and exciting for Milton Keynes and education generally.
Our membership is at the heart of everything we do
Chief executive Paul Griffiths reflects on another night of success for Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce at the British Chambers of Commerce awards.
Team acquisition is just what the doctor ordered
BUSINESS advisors MHA MacIntyre Hudson have completed the acquisition of part of Grant Thornton UK LLP’s practice in Northampton, including staff members and clients of its well-regarded medical sector and general practice teams.
Organisers hail record entry numbers for MK Business Achievement Awards
THE COUNTDOWN continues to the fourth annual Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards and delighted organisers are reporting the largest number of entrants to date.
Reserve your copy
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
Got a great story?
Email us now »
Email us now »