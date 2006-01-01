Home >
UPDATE: Ballot begins on Amazing CMK Business Improvement District plan
VOTING is under way on a plan to invest £5 million into Central Milton Keynes over the next five years.
A ballot is taking place throughout February among city centre-based businesses on a proposal for a Business Improvement District partnership with the local authority. The postal ballot of all business ratepayers in the BID area began today (Wednesday) and if successful will bring forward projects identified by business during...
Pub company raises a glass to rise in profits and turnover
INDEPENDENT brewery and pub operator Charles Wells has reported increases in both profit and turnover as it reflects on its 140th year.
Government must seal aviation deal ahead of Brexit, warn councillors
CONCERNED councillors in Luton are calling on the government to secure a new European aviation deal as a matter of urgency once Article 50 is triggered to begin the UK’s exit from the European Union.
Changes in senior management at building services company
BUILDING services company Briggs & Forrester has announced a major reshuffle of its senior team.
High heels case is a timely reminder on workplace dress codes
Employment law expert Simon deMaid comments on how to manage dress in the workplace following the report from two Parliamentary committees
