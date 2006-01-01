Home >
Headlines
- Employers must do more to help staff switch off at home, says professor
- Business owners are pushed to breaking point, says new survey
- Young companies prepare to compete at Young Enterprise Trade Fair
- Traders lodge £77,000 funding bids to improve Towcester town centre
- City prepares bid to become European Capital of Culture 2023
News Filter
Click here to read the latest editions
Chamber chiefs give their verdict on PM's plan for UK's EU exit
“IN BUSINESS, what you achieve in a negotiation - not what you bid for - is what really matters.”
That is the verdict of the chief executives of Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce on the speech by Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday outlining her 12-point plan for the UK's exit from the European Union. Businesses are being pragmatic and planning for several potential outcomes, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire...
That is the verdict of the chief executives of Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce on the speech by Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday outlining her 12-point plan for the UK's exit from the European Union. Businesses are being pragmatic and planning for several potential outcomes, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire...
SEMLEP seeks new board members from private sector
THE ORGANISATION charged with increasing economic growth across the South East Midlands is looking to recruit up to four private sector representatives to join its board.
Dragons set to roar as countdown to festival begins
ENTRIES are officially open for the 16th spectacular Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival which takes place at Willen Lake on June 25.
£2m improvement programme is under way at Willen Lake
THE PARKS Trust is preparing to splash out a £2 million investment to improve facilities for visitors to Willen Lake in Milton Keynes.
Author shares secrets of the dream team
AS THE owner of a small business, HR expert Kate Russell has struggled with plugging the ‘talent gap’.
Reserve your copy
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
Got a great story?
Email us now »
Email us now »