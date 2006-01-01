“IN BUSINESS, what you achieve in a negotiation - not what you bid for - is what really matters.”That is the verdict of the chief executives of Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire Chambers of Commerce on the speech by Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday outlining her 12-point plan for the UK's exit from the European Union. Businesses are being pragmatic and planning for several potential outcomes, Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire...