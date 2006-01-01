Home >
- We've got ourselves a convoy, say motor dealers at conference
- Enterprise on the agenda as college announces curriculum changes
- Play your part in the Bedfordshire Food & Drink Awards
- Fire service considers cuts to fire alarm response at commercial premises
- Creative agency WS Advertising acquires fellow agency Tregartha Dinnie
BID celebrates as town centre footfall figures show 2.2% rise
FINAL footfall statistics for 2016 show that more shoppers and visitors came into Luton town centre than the previous year, with overall figures well above the national average.
Luton Business Improvement District monitors visitor numbers through specialised cameras which are jointly funded with Luton Borough Council and positioned in key areas around the town centre. The cameras confirm that town centre footfall was up by 2.2%...
Motorsport expert joins Cranfield University as Visiting Professor
F1 motorsport expert Pat Symonds has been appointed as a Visiting Professor at Cranfield University.
Networking takes to the ice as Lightning launch business club
ICE HOCKEY team MK Lightning is to launch its own business networking club.
Pound's fall hits easyJet profits forecast
WEAK sterling and the impact of fuel prices will reduce profits by £105 milion this year for budget airline easyJet.
Happy birthday to you... and to Milton Keynes
BIRTHDAY girl Lisa Spearman cuts the official MK50 Birthday Cake in thecentre:mk’s Middleton Hall as the celebrations of the city’s 50th birthday get under way.
