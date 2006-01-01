ENTRIES are officially open for the 16th spectacular Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival which takes place at Willen Lake on June 25.It is one of the longest-running and largest charity dragon boat events in the country, attracting up to 60 company teams and thousands of spectators each year. The 2017 Festival, supported by Business MK, is set to be even more special and popular as it is one of many events to help the town celebrate...