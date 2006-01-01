Home >
Headlines
News Filter
Click here to read the latest editions
Dragons set to roar as countdown to festival begins
ENTRIES are officially open for the 16th spectacular Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival which takes place at Willen Lake on June 25.
It is one of the longest-running and largest charity dragon boat events in the country, attracting up to 60 company teams and thousands of spectators each year. The 2017 Festival, supported by Business MK, is set to be even more special and popular as it is one of many events to help the town celebrate...
It is one of the longest-running and largest charity dragon boat events in the country, attracting up to 60 company teams and thousands of spectators each year. The 2017 Festival, supported by Business MK, is set to be even more special and popular as it is one of many events to help the town celebrate...
£2m improvement programme is under way at Willen Lake
THE PARKS Trust is preparing to splash out a £2 million investment to improve facilities for visitors to Willen Lake in Milton Keynes.
Author shares secrets of the dream team
AS THE owner of a small business, HR expert Kate Russell has struggled with plugging the ‘talent gap’.
London Luton Airport reports record passenger numbers
A TOTAL 14.5 million passengers travelled through London Luton Airport last year, making 2016 the busiest year in the airport’s history.
Business owners are pushed to breaking point, says new survey
ALMOST one in three local company owners completely lose motivation to continue running their business at least once a year, according to a new study by top 12 UK chartered accountants Haines Watts.
Reserve your copy
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
Got a great story?
Email us now »
Email us now »