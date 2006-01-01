Home >
City prepares bid to become European Capital of Culture 2023
Milton Keynes Council has warmly welcomed the official launch of the competition for a UK city to become the European Capital of Culture 2023.
The announcement by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport comes as Milton Keynes begins the celebrations of its 50th birthday, with a host of events planned by local organisations and communities for the entire year. Cllr Liz Gifford, cabinet member responsible for arts and culture,...
Traders lodge £77,000 funding bids to improve Towcester town centre
FUNDING bids worth more than £77,000 have been submitted to South Northamptonshire Council’s Shop Front Improvement Fund.
Young companies prepare to compete at Young Enterprise Trade Fair
MORE than 500 teenagers will take over Middleton Hall in thecentre: mk to compete for custom and demonstrate their business skills in the 2017 Young Enterprise Trade Fair.
Backers form company to develop high-tech Silverstone cluster
A NEW company has been formed to support the high-tech activity within a one-hour radius of Silverstone Circuit.
ITV boss Adam Crozier joins Whitbread board
ITV’S departing chief executive Adam Crozier has been appointed as a non-executive director of Dunstable-based hospitality giant Whitbread.
