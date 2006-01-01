Home >
- UPDATE: Ballot begins on Amazing CMK Business Improvement District plan
- Government must seal aviation deal ahead of Brexit, warn councillors
- Pub company raises a glass to rise in profits and turnover
- Changes in senior management at building services company
- Celebrations stand for success, unity and prosperity
Forum debates the technology revolution in financial services
TECHNOLOGY is set to transform financial services in the same way it has revolutionised other industries.
Financial Technology - or FinTech - gives SMEs the opportunity to make big savings on their accountancy bills at the same time as challenging traditional white collar firms to change their business models. Companies will find out how they can take advantage of the tsunami of change coming their way at a special event organized...
Striking a balance between education and family life
WITH the Supreme Court set to consider the arguments for and against fining parents for taking their children out of school during term time, family lawyer Olivia Lowen at Neves Solicitors considers the history of term time leave and what the Supreme
Europe remains a key market despite Brexit vote, says BCC survey
BUSINESSES remain committed to strong trading relationships with European customers and suppliers despite the UK’s vote to leave the EU, according to the results of the British Chambers of Commerce’s International Trade Survey.
Minister opens £3m emissions research centre at Cranfield
GOVERNMENT Minister Jo Johnson has officially opened the Cranfield University/NCAS Centre for Atmospheric and Emissions Research.
Colleges announce agreement to merge
BEDFORD College and Tresham College of Further and Higher Education in Northamptonshire are to merge.
