- Finance expert donates £50,000 to provide financial education fund for citzens
- UPDATE: Ballot begins on Amazing CMK Business Improvement District plan
- Government must seal aviation deal ahead of Brexit, warn councillors
- Pub company raises a glass to rise in profits and turnover
- Changes in senior management at building services company
Dragon boat festival set to make a splash for charity
A 30-FEET long dragon boat outside a Chinese restaurant in Central Milton Keynes heralds the official launch of this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.
Entries are already coming in for the festival, which will see crews of 16, plus drummer, take to the waters of Willen Lake on June 25. Crew members from last year’s event joined Jane Palmer, chief executive of the festival benefiting charity Age UK Milton Keynes, and...
Forum debates the technology revolution in financial services
TECHNOLOGY is set to transform financial services in the same way it has revolutionised other industries.
Striking a balance between education and family life
WITH the Supreme Court set to consider the arguments for and against fining parents for taking their children out of school during term time, family lawyer Olivia Lowen at Neves Solicitors considers the history of term time leave and what the Supreme
Europe remains a key market despite Brexit vote, says BCC survey
BUSINESSES remain committed to strong trading relationships with European customers and suppliers despite the UK’s vote to leave the EU, according to the results of the British Chambers of Commerce’s International Trade Survey.
Minister opens £3m emissions research centre at Cranfield
GOVERNMENT Minister Jo Johnson has officially opened the Cranfield University/NCAS Centre for Atmospheric and Emissions Research.
