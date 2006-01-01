Home >
Firms set to vote on Amazing CMK Business Improvement District
BUSINESSES are preparing to vote on a plan to invest £5 million into Central Milton Keynes over the next five years.
Voting takes place this month among city centre-based businesses on a proposal for a Business Improvement District partnership with the local authority. The ballot is due to open on Wednesday (February 1) and if successful will bring forward projects identified by business during 18 months of consultation. The...
Changes in senior management at building services company
BUILDING services company Briggs & Forrester has announced a major reshuffle of its senior team.
High heels case is a timely reminder on workplace dress codes
Employment law expert Simon deMaid comments on how to manage dress in the workplace following the report from two Parliamentary committees
It is time to rekindle our spirit of collaboration
Organisations across the city can play their part in shaping the future of Milton Keynes, says Milton Keynes College commercial director Jane Horridge.
Celebrations stand for success, unity and prosperity
As the 50th anniversary party begins, Milton Keynes has become a destination of choice for firms of all sizes, says Chamber of Commerce chief executive Paul Griffiths.
