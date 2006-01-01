A 30-FEET long dragon boat outside a Chinese restaurant in Central Milton Keynes heralds the official launch of this year’s Milton Keynes Dragon Boat Festival.Entries are already coming in for the festival, which will see crews of 16, plus drummer, take to the waters of Willen Lake on June 25. Crew members from last year’s event joined Jane Palmer, chief executive of the festival benefiting charity Age UK Milton Keynes, and...