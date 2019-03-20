Tech firm backs awards for leaders of the future

A TECHNOLOGY company providing an industry leading platform to the company formation agents and others in the business start-up sector is sponsoring the Northamptonshire Star of the Year Award at the inaugural Next Generation Business Awards.

Business Data Group, based in Blisworth, is the latest company to back the gala ceremony, which celebrates the young and ambitious future leaders of the business world.

Managing director Richard Osborne said: “We’re delighted to be associated with the inaugural Next Generation Business Awards, and the category Northamptonshire Star of the Year is perfect for our company ethos. We value our growing talent, and to show support and help grow the next generation of business leaders for our county is something we believe in.”

The other award categories are Milton Keynes Star of the Year, Hospitality Star of the Year, Creative Sector Star of the Year and Service Industry Star of the Year.

The Next Generation Business Awards will culminate with an awards ceremony and dinner on 5 July 2019.

To find out more about the awards visit www.nextgenerationchamber.co.uk

