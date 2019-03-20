Chamber welcomes new directors

FOUR new directors have joined the board of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

Robyn Allen, of Robyn Allen Solutions, Sean Maher, of EasyWeb Group, Conor O’Sullivan, of O’Sullivan Financial Planning Ltd, and Reemesh Patel, of SK Energy, were appointed at the end of a well-supported recruitment process.

Pictured: Kevin Rogers, president of Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber president Kevin Rogers said: “As president of the Chamber it was just fantastic to see a massive response from the local business community from those interested in becoming non executive directors.

“These are voluntary, unpaid roles, where people give up their time for the benefit of the Chamber members. I was delighted to see such a range of applicants, and we have recruited from a diverse background of experience, business size and sectors: a mix that mirrors the membership itself.

“It is a pleasure to formally welcome Conor, Reemesh, Robyn and Sean to the Board, and I look forward to working with them – and being challenged by them – in the future as we continue to support the management team as they deliver what I believe is the best Chamber in the Accredited Network.”

Chief executive Paul Griffiths added: “We had a great deal of interest in the positions and we would like to thank everyone who applied.

“We are delighted to welcome our four new non executive directors who bring with them a breadth of skills and experience. It’s great to have them on board and I look forward to working with them for the benefit of the members.”

