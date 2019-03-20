Council pledges Â£0.5m to spruce up city

MILTON Keynes Council is to spend an extra Â£500,000 this year on tackling fly tipping, deep cleans, tree management, roundabout improvements and replacing broken grid road name signs.

An additional £100,000 has been set aside for the city’s seven priority regeneration neighbourhoods for residents to determine how best to improve their local public space.

In the 2019/20 budget, 1% was added to MK’s Council Tax to fund public realm improvements under the heading of ‘Getting the Basics Right’. Local councillors, parish councils and residents associations will help the council to determine the best locations and timing for the improvement work.

Pictured: Cllr Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council.

Initial plans include:

Piloting CCTV in fly tipping hot spots, plus dash cams on council vehicles to help capture evidence of fly tipping. The fine for fly tipping can be up to £50,000 and/or a prison sentence up to 5 years.

Buying a new dedicated street deep clean vehicle.

Using state of the art ultrasonic devices to detect internal tree decay. This will help the council make more informed decisions about how to manage mature trees.

Replacing missing V and H signs on the grid roads.

Several roundabouts to be smartened up and have other essential work.

A survey of regeneration estates to check the condition of litter bins, benches and other street furniture, as well as the need for graffiti removal and pest control.

Council leader Pete Marland said: “I recognise that some of MK is looking a little unloved as we have had to make £144 million of cuts since 2011 while dealing with massive extra demand for our services, especially from MK’s most vulnerable people.

“But we’ve listened to what residents are telling us. We all want to be proud of where we live which is why we’re putting £0.5 million back in to make MK cleaner and greener.”

