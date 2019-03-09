One college seeks two governors

NORTHAMPTON College has begun a search to recruit two new governors.

It is keen to add board members with a strong accountancy or legal background.

College principal Pat Brennan-Barrett, said: “This is an opportunity to hold a key role in a college that is rated by Ofsted as Good with outstanding features. We are the leading college in the region and we are looking to be seen as one of the very best in the country.

“We are ambitious and we are looking for Governors who share that vision and determination to deliver success.

“Our present governors come from a wide range of backgrounds and there are strong professional working relationships between the corporation and staff, which is a key element of how we work and our success.”

To find out more, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk. Anyone wishing to apply should submit a CV, along with a covering letter, to julie.brasier@northamptoncollege.ac.uk expressing why you feel you are suitable for the role.

The deadline for applications is April 30.

