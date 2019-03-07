TV presenter Carol Vorderman flies in for tour of Cranfield facilities

Carol Vorderman, TV host and honorary RAF Group Captain, flew into Cranfield Airport on Monday for a short visit to the university.

The former Countdown mathematician, who holds a pilot’s licence and owns a twin-propellor Diamond DA42, set off from Cambridge International Airport in the university’s Slingsby T67 Firefly.

Carol visited a number of facilities on campus, including the National Flying Laboratory Centre, the unique academic facility which is home to the flying classroom and engineering laboratory.

“I had always heard about Cranfield but had little appreciation of how enormous and advanced the research at the university is. It really is incredible,” said Ms Vorderman.

Carol obtained her pilot’s licence in 2014. Later that year, after attending air shows and supporting the RAF charities, Carol became the first female honorary group captain in the RAF Air Cadets.

Professor Iain Gray, drector of aerospace at Cranfield, said: “It was fantastic to welcome Carol on to campus. She is such a powerful advocate for aviation and getting young people interested in STEM subjects. I was delighted to show her the work that Cranfield University is doing to reimagine the future of aerospace and aviation.”

