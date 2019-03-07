Events firm looks to create 50 new jobs after move to new depot

Sunshine Events is aiming to hire 50 ‘Fun Experts’ as part of its national expansion. They will be based at the firm’s new depot in Bletchley.

Turnover has risen by more than 30% to £1.8million over the past 12 months and management at its Preston head office have now opened a southern division.

Director of fun Sunny Sandwell said: “This is a really exciting time to be a part of Sunshine Events. We were delighted to finally get the keys to our Milton Keynes depot and now we are on the hunt for Fun Experts to fill it.

“We are more than established in the north and while we have served the south on a regular basis, we feel our new premises will only benefit and improve the services we provide.”

Founded 15 years ago, Sunshine Events now employs more than 80 staff. It hires out fun equipment, including giant inflatable Hungry Hippos and assault courses, virtual reality experiences, casino tables and funfair side stalls for large fun days, exhibitions, events and parties.

