Law firm sponsors Next Generation Star of the Year award

LAW firm EMW is the latest firm to sponsor the inaugural Next Generation Business Awards.

The Milton Keynes-based firm is sponsoring the Milton Keynes Star of the Year Award.

EMW chief executive Joy Vollans said: “We are thrilled to sponsor the Milton Keynes Star of the Year Award. This award in particular resonates with EMW as we have a strong belief that investing in the next generation of talent is absolutely key to any business’ future success.”

The other award categories are: Creative Sector Star of the Year, Hospitality Star of the Year, Service Industry Star of the Year and Northamptonshire Star of the Year.

The Next Generation Business Awards ceremony will take place at The Northampton Marriott July 5. Entries close on 12 April 2019.

For further information visit www.nextgenerationbusinessawards.awardsplatform.com

04-03-2019