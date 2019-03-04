Accountants begin anniversary celebration with donation to charity

CHARTERED accountants George Hay have started the celebrations of its Biggleswade officeâ€™s 80th anniversary with a donation to Bedfordshire charity The Kingâ€™s Arms Project.

Senior partner Nick Willis, and marketing assistant Ashleigh Coombes visited the charity’s headquarters to delivering hats, gloves, scarves and socks for Bedford’s homeless.

The King’s Arms Project supports homeless and disadvantaged individuals and families across Bedford by providing outreach, accommodation and opportunities for them to transform their circumstances for the better. It runs a local night-shelter, weekly outreach meals, ‘move-on’ accommodation and a pathways to employment programme.

In addition, they support a number of refugee families, resettling them in Central Bedfordshire and helping them to integrate with the local community.

“The King’s Arms Project are extremely grateful to the team at George Hay for the clothing donation,” said fundraising officer Steve Westwood. “The items will help us to provide a warm welcome to those who use our services in the coming months and will make a big difference to the lives of our homeless and disadvantaged clients.

“We have supported hundreds of people in Bedford, through their journey out of homelessness, since 1989 and it’s always a great feeling when local businesses want to join us in helping to make a change.”

Mr Willis said: “We are delighted to be able to make this donation to The King’s Arms Project and to know that the items will make a real difference to those who, unfortunately, find themselves out on the streets.

“Having been established in Biggleswade for 80 years, Bedfordshire is clearly a place that is close to our hearts at George Hay and we are pleased to be able to support a local organisation which is doing such wonderful work.”

George Hay is planning further support for charities across the county, he added.

