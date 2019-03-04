Truck dealer completes fleet firm acquisition

INDEPENDENT Scania dealer TruckEast has purchased Northampton-based ST Fleet Services for an undisclosed sum.

Announcing details of the latest acquisition, Graham Broughton, TruckEast’s regional aftersales director - west, said: “ST Fleet have a great reputation in the area supporting local fleet operators. Their specialism in trailer repairs and servicing comes as a welcome addition into our business.”

Established over 30 years ago and operating as a family run business, ST Fleet Services specialises in trailer maintenance, with an eight-bay workshop and fleet of six mobile service vans.

Matt Thomas, son of previous owner Steve Thomas, will continue to run the day-to-day operation as general managerThe company’s trading name will change to ST Fleet.

Mr Broughton said: “Former customers and indeed employees of ST Fleet Services can rest assured of a seamless transfer of ownership that will leave them in the safest of hands,”

Pictured: (l-r ) Steve Bellotti (TruckEast specialist services manager); Graham Broughton; Matt Thomas .

