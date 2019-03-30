Council prepares for 'No Deal' Brexit and says business must follow suit

MILTON Keynes Council has been preparing for a possible no-deal Brexit and is urging businesses to do the same.

Council teams have been working behind the scenes for months to make sure essential public services – such as delivering care and support to vulnerable people, and making sure waste is collected – would continue in the event of no-deal Brexit.

An exercise was held last month with local partners to discuss wider potential risks in Milton Keynes and how they could be managed.

Funding received from central government will be allocated for specific projects once the impact of any no-deal Brexit is understood.

Pictured: Milton Keynes Council leader Cllr Pete Marland.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “Everyone is uncertain about the full impact of a no-deal Brexit and a lot will be out of our control. We’ve taken a diligent approach in MK. Council services have given careful thought to the implications for staffing and supplies.

“While Milton Keynes is fortunate in having a strong economy, I also urge business leaders to work through their own contingency plans and if they employ EU citizens to seek out and share advice on what their staff need to do to have an ongoing right to work in the UK.”

EU citizens who currently have a right to work and live in the UK will see no change to their status before 30 June 2021, but they will need to apply by then to what’s called the EU Settlement Scheme. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk from 30 March 2019.

Cllr Marland added: “Before it was waived, we were ready to cover the settlement scheme admin costs for EU citizens employed by the council and partners such as care agencies. It’s hard to suddenly find hundreds of pounds to cover you and your family and we didn’t want to lose people as a result. EU citizens should check out their rights and apply early.”

Businesses can find advice on how to prepare for a no-deal Brexit at https://euexitbusiness.campaign.gov.uk/

