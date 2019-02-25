Exports put platform manufacturer among UK elite

A MANUFACTURER based in Milton Keynes is celebrating after reaching its highest ranking among UK private companies with the fastest growth in international sales.

High access platform manufacturer Niftylift has been ranked 51st in the Sunday Times International Track 200, which ranks mid-market private companies for international sales, measured over their latest two years of available accounts.

Niftylift has achieved the growth from an already high ‘base year’, as its export sales have been running at high levels for several years now, the company said.

Headquartered at Shenley Wood, Niftylift exports its products around the world. It employs nearly 400 people at its Milton Keynes sites and is recognised for the design and development of innovative, world-leading products.

Praising Niftylift’s staff, which includes a thriving apprenticeship programme, chairman Roger Bowden said: “I am proud to announce that Apprentice recruitment at Niftylift has hit a new high, with over 50 apprentices currently training across the company. Once qualified, they will be ideally equipped to take-on the job opportunities created by the company’s expansion, as we continue to grow.”

25-02-2019