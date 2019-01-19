AGA Rangemaster awards outsourced contract to Yusen Logistics

RANGE cooker manufacturer AGA Rangemaster has awarded its retail UK transport contract to Northampton-based Yusen Logistics.

Yusen will collect cookers from AGA Rangemaster’s historic plant in Leamington Spa and take them to its white goods facility in Northampton.

Darryl Hudson, head of logistics and field operations for AGA Rangemaster, said: “We operate to a host of internationally recognised standards and strict quality controls that are in place at every stage during design, development and manufacture. It is important that our logistics provider is an extension of these and Yusen Logistics’ white goods expertise, experience and their company culture showed us they could offer exactly this.”

Yusen Logistics UK general manager Duncan Butler added: “We’re excited to be working with such a prestigious brand. Together we are now looking at opportunities to further improve processes and procedures to create an even leaner operation.”

