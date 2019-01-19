New Academy at Cranfield aims to grow aviation and aerospace sector

WITH the number of aircraft in service set to double by 2030 and airport expansion plans, the requirement for skilled people to support the industry is pressing and immediate.

Now a new academy aiming to bridge those skills gaps has been set up by Cranfield University and the Aviation Skills Partnership.

The International Aviation Academy will be based at Cranfield Airport and will work to encourage career development within the sector and connections to job opportunities. It will provide joint activities with ASP’s Pathways into Aviation initiative, delivered by experts at the Cranfield campus.

Pictured: Cranfield Airport.

The academy aims to develop the academic, practical and soft skills required through study and training programmes, helping employers of all sizes to develop a talent pipeline.

Sir Christopher Coville KCB, chairman of the ASP Strategy Board said: “As a nation, we need to respond to the massive demand for aviation specialists and we are delighted to be collaborating further with Cranfield University, enabling us to deepen our links on a wide range of programmes that will help young people achieve their dream of a career in aviation and in this excellent industry.

"We hope, through this collaboration, to also expand further the range of training offered via the International Aviation and Aerospace Academies that we are developing in the UK and overseas.”

Cranfield’s director of aerospace Professor Iain Gray said: "Cranfield has a long history in the development of future leaders in aerospace and aviation across the globe and has unique facilities to support research and teaching in these sectors.

"We are delighted to be announcing these plans with the Aviation Skills Partnership, building opportunities to foster innovation and helping to develop the next generation of leaders in the aviation sector.”

