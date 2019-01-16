University launches research initiative for SMEs

SMALL and family run businesses in Northamptonshire are set to receive a boost from a new research initiative from the University of Northampton.

The university is offering four fully funded PhD Studentships to assess the growth of Northamptonshire’s economy and the future of its small-to-medium enterprises.

The Studentships will assess key issues within Northamptonshire’s business community, including alternative economic growth and the rising threat of cyber security.

Other research areas include the sustainability and continuity of family businesses within Northamptonshire and Northampton’s role as a ‘Transition Town’: the creation of thriving and caring local communities that are economically and ecologically sustainable.

Dr Angela Rushton, head of postgraduate programmes for the university’s Faculty of Business and Law, said: “The University of Northampton is looking to build on our distinctive values around social impact and the location of its new £330 million campus in the heart of Northampton by encouraging world quality research in areas that will have a strong local impact.

“The university is committed to research that not only generates new knowledge but is also designed to help improve people’s lives and the environment. As part of this initiative, we are delighted to announce these studentships. These posts will add to the university’s growing Postgraduate Student community.”

