Airport looks forward after record year

BOSSES at London Luton Airport have been reflecting on its busiest ever year.

The airport welcomed 16.6 milion passengers, a 5% increase on 2017. December saw almost 20% more passengers using the airport than a year ago.

This year passengers travelling by rail will benefit from the extension of the Oyster and contactless card system on train services between London and the airport.

Work is also continuing on the Direct Air Rail Transit, which will run 24 hours a day and will replace the current shuttle bus between Luton Airport Parkway station and the terminal.

Airport chief executive Alberto Martin said: “2018 was a landmark year for LLA as we welcomed more passengers than ever before, celebrated our 80th anniversary, and opened our newly-upgraded terminal. We will work hard to ensure that the benefits of our transformation are felt by our passengers, staff and the local community in the years ahead.”

AIRPORT FACT FILE

Top three destinations in 2018

Amsterdam

Bucharest

Budapest

Total number of flights

136,270 (0.6%+)

Air miles flown: (scheduled flights):

92,457,608 miles. Equivalent of flying to the moon and back 195 times

Busiest Day

10/08/2018 (60,022 passengers)

Busiest Departure Day

21/12/2018 (30,288 departing passengers)

Busiest Arrival Day

31/08/2018 (30,534 arriving passengers)

16-01-2019