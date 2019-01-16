College wins education contract for UK high security prisons

THE GOVERNMENT has renewed its contract with Milton Keynes College to provide education services to prisons around the UK.

The college has delivered education in prisons for the past 27 years and will continue to work with prisons in the South Central region.

The new contract will focus on developing the skills of long-term offenders and helping offenders to build careers within custody.

Sally Alexander, the college’s executive director of offender learning, said: “As the sole education provider for the Long Term High Security Estate in England, we have both a huge challenge and a wonderful opportunity to change lives for the better.”

Pictured: Sally Alexander.

Her department will be working in prisons from Durham to the Isle of Wight, including Woodhill in Milton Keynes and Aylesbury. The college’s Employment Academy programme has helped more than 600 ex-offenders to gain employment upon release in the past three years. The programme will continue under the new contract.

Ms Alexander said: “We are very proud to remain as a national provider of prison education across England. Our dedicated team are looking forward to continuing to deliver high quality education to offenders that really makes a difference.”

