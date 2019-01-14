Business owners prepare to be inspired

BUSINESS owners from across the UK will converge on north Bedfordshire for a special event focusing on growing enterprises.

The Sharnbrook Hotel in Bedfordshire is to host the IGNITE conference on January 30. The features a line-up of seven expert speakers who will share knowledge on a wide range of business topics including sales, branding and content creation.

The audience will also hear inspiring stories from sportspeople and how their experiences can be applied to business to achieve success.

Speakers include para dressage medallist Emma Sheardown, branding and design expert Trudie Avery, personality profiler Hazel Wright, ex-footballer Peter Hilier, international speaker and author Taz Thornton, storyteller and content creation specialist Asha Clearwater, and sales expert Julie Futcher.

Kathryn Slack of Graydon Ventures is the founder of the event, which launched in September 2018. She said: “The purpose of IGNITE is to bring people together who are fired up about learning, personal development and growing their business. The response to our first event in September was amazing and we quickly realised there was demand for a second event.

“The tagline for January’s event is ‘Inspire, Motivate and Collaborate’ which is exactly what IGNITE is all about. I have put so much thought, time and effort into sourcing the very best speakers who not only present well but can impart wisdom to those who attend.

“You may be struggling with one particular aspect of running a business that can either be answered in a talk by one of the speakers or you could meet someone in the room who can help you going forward.”

Tickets start at £120 and include breakfast and lunch. VIP tickets are also available and include a three-course meal with the speakers. For more information, see www.graydonventures.co.uk/IGNITE.

