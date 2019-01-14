New campaign helps employees to love where they work

STAFF at a creative agency are planning to reveal the secret to a happy workplace.

Headlines has unveiled a new campaign Love where you work - Milton Keynes, whichwill feature interviews, blogs and other content showing how great companies embrace employee engagement.

Productivity at businesses across Milton Keynes is already 25 per cent higher per employee than the national average, according to figures from the National Infrastructure Commission.

Headlines wants to help all businesses learn more about employee engagement so they can make sure their staff love coming into work every day. It has tasked its in-house journalists to track down and interview the most influential people across Milton Keynes to share the most inspiring stories of employee engagement.

Headlines is hoping to inspire other Milton Keynes-based businesses to improve their own work environments, as well as celebrating those doing a great job already. When the campaign is over, Headlines will put together its findings and create a document that will help local businesses build a better workplace for their employees.

Head of editorial Peter Bennett said: “Too often Milton Keynes gets a bad rap. With Love where you work - Milton Keynes we want to shine a light on the huge number of great companies who make Milton Keynes such a fantastic place to work. We will interview the best employers Milton Keynes has to offer, learning the secrets to great employee engagement and sharing them with the whole city.”

Headlines has been based in Milton Keynes since 2000, working with leading local employers including Autoglass, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Scania. The company has seen Milton Keynes go from strength to strength, emerging as one of the UK’s fastest-growing economies.

The agency is a founder member of the Milton Keynes group set up by the voluntary employee engagement champion Engage for Success. Each time a new story or feature for Love where you work - Milton Keynes is published, it will be opened out to the wider Milton Keynes business community to share their thoughts. Join the conversation by following Headlines on LinkedIn and Twitter, using the #LoveWhereYouWorkMK hashtag.

14-01-2019