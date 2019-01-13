MKBAA judges hail business innovation and growth

The Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards has once again seen a huge number of entries, with notable interest in the New Business, Small Business and Technology Business categories.

Judging the 2019 awards, Sir John Southby BT, Josie Fraser, Jon Corbett, Ben McDonald, Peter Rowe and Ian Revill say the number and quality of entries is astounding, showcasing the many exciting developments taking place within our innovative business community.

Pictured: Sir John Southby.

Businesses from across Milton Keynes will come together on March 14 at the Arena MK to celebrate these developments and reveal the businesses behind them.

With the theme for 2019 focused on Skills and Education, the awards evening will pay tribute to the fantastic education facilities within Milton Keynes, which have supported and nurtured the skills development that has made it one of the most technologically advanced cities in the world.

Dr Philip Smith, chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and organiser of MKBAA, says: “MKBAA has been celebrating the success of our business community since its launch in 2014 and we continue to be amazed by the ground-breaking ideas and innovations that come out of Milton Keynes.”

John Southby Bt, head of judging for MKBAA 2019 adds: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the number and calibre of entries to this year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards.

"We’re delighted to see so many businesses getting involved to share their success stories with the wider business community and look forward to the winners being announced in March.”

Don't miss the business event of the year at the exciting new venue Arena MK. Book a table at the awards ceremony now at www.mkbaa.co.uk .

