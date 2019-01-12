Headlines
Make a success of recycling in the workplace
WITH the new year only just begun, many people have made or are making their New Yearâ€™s resolutions for 2019, with a particular focus this year on delivering a cleaner and greener environment.
But since people spend more time at work than at home, should we all be making a resolution to recycle more in the workplace?
Anna Cawley, director of customer services at Cawleys Waste management, explains.
The importance of workplace recycling
The typical office environment creates significant amounts of waste paper, cardboard and other materials. By working with waste management companies, workplaces can reduce their carbon footprint and protect natural resources through recycling, which can also help draw in new customers and clients who are environmentally conscious.
However, to create a successful recycling programme in the workplace, staff have to motivated to join in. Here are some ideas of how to do just that…
Top tips for your workplace
It’s essential employees are aware of what is recyclable in their office and if you have multiple bins for different materials, that they know which is which.
That’s why, as part of Cawleys’ Small Action Big Impact Campaign, educational materials are brought into the workplace to educate staff about the benefits of waste management and where workplace waste goes.
Anyone can join the SABI campaign, a 12-month initiative encouraging people across the south east to make one environmentally changing pledge a month, for example, to use a reusable coffee cup or to recycle all office paper.
