Pioneering project sends construction students to prison

HUNDREDS of people in Northamptonshire could learn construction skills through a pioneering project at Wellingborough Prison.

Northamptonshire County Council’s cabinet are to consider a report which would see the authority take on the lead role in taking the project forward.

The construction skills centre would be located at the prison, which is currently being rebuilt, and would see 800 people learn trades to equip them for an area of the economy for which there is currently a skills shortage.

Courses would be aimed at the unemployed, ex-offenders, ex-military and people at risk of redundancy, with training in a range of areas.

Funding has been provided through the Construction Skills Fund - a pot of £23million allocated by the Department for Education.

The project in Wellingborough will cost £1million, with funding provided up until March 2020

Cllr Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways, environment and public protection, said: “It’s widely recognised that there is a skills shortage in the construction industry, so this pioneering project would help address that gap.

“Not only that but it would also be helping people in society who are under-represented in that sector, which would also be of huge benefit.

“I’m delighted that the county council can play a key role in taking this project forward with our partners and it goes to show just what can be achieved when we work collaboratively.”

11-01-2019