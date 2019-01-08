Law firm hails move to prestigious new office

LAW FIRM Machins has moved to prestigious new offices in Luton.

Continued growth over recent years has led the firm to move from its former office in Victoria Street to new premises in Dunstable Road.

It has increased the number of staff based at the current office to over 75.

The firm, which was founded almost 100 years ago, is now one of Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire’s leading providers of legal services for businesses and individuals.

“The relocation is an exciting development for Machins,” said managing partner Mark Pelopida. “This office will allow us to provide an even higher level of service to our client base, both locally and nationally, as well as providing an improved working environment and more room for our business to grow over the years to come.

“We are proud to be located at the heart of Luton and to be an integral part of the Luton business community.”

Sumner and Tabor, one of Berkhamsted's most established solicitors firms, is now operating under the Machins Solicitors LLP name.

The merger with Machins took place over six years ago but the Sumner and Tabor trading name was retained for continuity. The decision to change the name coincided with Machins’ move to its new office.

Sumner and Tabor had an established reputation in the town providing legal services in family, residential conveyancing and private client for over 30 years.

Head of family law Kathryn Ainsworth said: “This is an exciting time for us. Clients have always been able to benefit from our combined legal expertise across the wider firm. With offices in both Berkhamsted and Luton now operating under the same name, it will ensure that we are fully aligned with our colleagues in Luton.

“We are proud to be an integral part of the local business community and the new name will allow us to create a stronger and more modern identity for both our clients and staff.”

