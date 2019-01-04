County businesses win BIG at Wembley gala

BEDFORDSHIRE’S brightest young businesses are celebrating after walking away with five awards at the SME National Business Awards in London.

Pictured are Bullseye Food Packaging collecting the Exporter of the Year award. The Wrest Park-based company also came home with the national Green Award in a night of double celebration at Wembley Stadium.

“It was totally unexpected ad the whole team were delighted,” said director Peter Jones.

Also celebrating were Maxwells Professional Hair & Beauty, which won the Service Excellence award. Sarah Purbrick, marketing and communications director at the salon in Bigglesewade, said: “Our aim is to exceed expectations, to win the service excellence award means a lot to all of us at the salon and really represents what we believe in as a company.”

Fratelli Italian Restaurant in Ampthill and Woburn was named SME National Restaurant of the Year.

The SME National Business Awards 2019 will launch on March 5. Further information on the awards, including entry criteria, can be found at www.smenationalbusinessawards.co.uk .

