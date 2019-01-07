centre:mk celebrates rise in shopper numbers in 2018

STAFF at centre:mk are celebrating after reporting a 1.1% increase in footfall over he past 12 months.

Almost 25 million shoppers have visited the centre in 2018, an increase that is bucking the national trend faced by retailers.

In just the last month, the centre has welcomed new retailers Virgin Holidays, Oliver Bonas, and KFC. A large flagship Primark store is also set to open in April 2019.

The centre has also invested £50 million in its guests services and the newly opened 1,440-space car park behind John Lewis.

centre:mk centre director Kevin Duffy said: “2018 has been a great success for centre:mk with shoppers continuing to flock to our centre. We believe centre:mk will go from strength to strength as we move into the new year.”

centre:mk welcomed 3.5 million visitors over the Christmas period. On Boxing Day, the centre opened its doors at 6am to welcome over 100,000 shoppers hoping to pick up a bargain in the Boxing Day sales.

Spend has been strong with some retailers reporting sales up by 15% against key periods on last year. Popular sale items across the retailers included ladies fashion, smart TVs, jewellery and fragrances.

