Housing 2019: Here's the place to buy

DESPITE a backdrop of a slowing housing market in London and the South East, Milton Keynes will continue to be an exciting place to buy in 2019 according to city-based Visionary Finance.

RightMove has reported that asking prices for homes coming on to the market in the UK were nearly £10,000 lower in December than they were in October as the property market headed for its worst annual performance in almost a decade.

But Visionary Finance - one of the fastest growing mortgage brokerage firms in Milton Keynes - is expecting its best year in 2019. It believes that Milton Keynes' unrivalled location, thriving jobs market and high quality of life will mean it will beat off towns such as Cambridge, Oxford, Swindon and Bristol to be the best place to invest in the coming year.

Pictured: Hiten Ganatra, managing director of Visionary Finance.

"The uncertainty around Brexit will mean people will take a ‘wait and see’ attitude as we enter 2019. We’ve already started to see that take hold across the South East of England. However, there are a number of reasons why I think Milton Keynes could buck the trend,” says Visionary Finance managing director Hiten Ganatra

“MK is one of the fastest growing towns, not just in the UK but across Europe. It has become a hub for well-established big businesses such as Santander, Network Rail and Volkswagen as well as a thriving home for new tech start-ups.

“Its location between London and Birmingham and as the centre point on the Oxford-Cambridge corridor is unrivalled. It should be no surprise why MK is doing well.

“It is also a great place to live. I live here with my family and I wouldn’t have it any other way. There are wonderful parks, there is a growing nightlife, a great shopping experience and an ever-evolving cultural offering. With people being priced out of London and the nearby suburbs, MK is very attractive.

“I expect to see Milton Keynes economy continue to grow in 2019 no matter what happens with Brexit. I expect house prices will continue to grow steadily, meaning it will still be a place to buy, be that for a home to live or as a buy-to-let investment.

“We had our best year at Visionary Finance in 2018 and I am confident we will do even better in 2019. The future remains very bright for Milton Keynes.”

Visionary Finance is a fee free mortgage broker based in London and Milton Keynes.

www.visionaryfinance.co.uk

05-01-2019