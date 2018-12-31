Cranfield professor, MK:U project leader, receives OBE in New Year's Honours List

PROFESSOR Lynette Ryals, director of Cranfield School of Management and programme director for MK:U has been awarded an OBE, for services to higher education in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List.

Previously pro-vice-chancellor for education at Cranfield University, Professor Ryals was appointed director of Cranfield School of Management in August 2017.

Alongside this role, she is also leading the programme to deliver a ‘new model’ university for Milton Keynes, known as MK:U.

Cranfield’s vice chancellor and chief executive Professor Sir Peter Gregson said: “This honour is richly deserved. Lynette’s passion for higher education shines through everything she does and this is a well-merited tribute to her skill, drive and determination.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude for Lynette’s work in initiating our Mastership programme. Through Lynette’s leadership, the School of Management became the first business school to offer the Executive MBA via the apprenticeship levy. With her work at MK:U she is developing pioneering educational models that are reimagining how higher education is delivered in the 21st century.

“She is a fantastic colleague, widely respected by all at Cranfield, not only for her work with us but also for her work with the many community organisations she supports. She is one of Milton Keynes’ proudest ambassadors and a true champion of the city.”

· As director of the School of Management, Professor Ryals has responsibility for the academic and professional staff and for the delivery of the School’s portfolio of award-bearing programmes (MBAs, MScs and doctorates) as well as customised executive development and a large portfolio of short courses.

She is also programme director for MK:U, leading an important strategic project on behalf of Cranfield to establish a new university in Milton Keynes.

Professor Ryals is a Principal Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, a member of the Theatre Board of The Stables in Milton Keynes, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and a Fellow of the Society of Investment Professionals.

She joined Cranfield School of Management in September 1997 as a PhD student researching customer profitability and customer management practices in sales and key account management.

