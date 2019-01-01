Meet the future talent to invigorate your business

THE National Apprenticeship Show will be returning to Arena MK on March 12-13 for its fourth consecutive year after three successful shows.

Starting in Milton Keynes in March 2016, the show now takes place in six other locations across England including Exeter, Harrogate, Cheltenham, Manchester, Esher and its launch show in Newcastle in late 2019.

This show is a key opportunity for employers to showcase what it is like to work as an apprentice within their organisation, in an interactive and friendly environment.

Something local employers should take into consideration, when deciding to take part, is that 42% of post school enrolments are now apprenticeships.

This is a vital time for organisations to evaluate their school leaver marketing strategy and to make sure they are at the forefront of the next generations minds when it comes to the world of work.

The show will host over 80 stands, offering thousands of apprenticeship opportunities across Milton Keynes and the East Midlands area, with a mix of employers, training providers and further and higher education colleges and providers.

Simon Bennie, director of the National Apprenticeship Show set up the show in 2016 with his business partner Mike Bickerdike.

Mr Bennie said: “Being a parent of a child fast approaching school leaving age and knowing that he would have big decisions to make, I saw a real gap in the market where not only students but also parents and teachers could come along and learn about what apprenticeships have to offer in a face to face environment, similar to what students can get from a University open day or University fair. So we decided to start The National Apprenticeship Show.”

Now the show also attracts visitors considering a career change and those returning to work.

“With also the introduction of the Careers Strategy to UK schools, we have evolved the event to be a great resource for schools to hit their Gatsby benchmarks and for schools careers teachers to educate themselves with what is available to their young people,” said Mr Bennie.

Exhibitors at the 2019 National Apprenticeship Show include Milton Keynes College, AstraZeneca, Volvo Truck, The Open University, Amazon, Clarkson Evans, Lloyds banking group. To find out how to join them, contact Simon Bennie at simon@nationalapprenticeshipshow.org

