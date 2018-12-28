Government bid to improve lettings sector is welcome, says manager

A RESIDENTIAL lettings manager in Bedfordshire has welcomed the government’s decision to set up a working group to raise standards across the property agent sector.

The group will advise the government on a model for an independent regulator and how it will enforce compliance across the sector.

A mandatory and legally enforceable single code of practice will also be looked to be established, along with setting minimum entry requirements for woking in the sector.

Kellie Marsh, lettings manager at Robinson & Hall, said: “As a company which adheres to a number of industry regulations, including ARLA Propertymark, this is welcome news. Protecting consumers from questionable agents is a must.”

Members of the government’s Regulating Property Agents Working Group include representatives from:

Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS)

Association of Residential Landlords (ARLA Propertymark)

National Association of Estate Agents (NAEA Propertymark)

National Trading Standards (NTS)

Institute of Residential Property Management (IRPM)

Leasehold Advisory Service (LEASE)

National Landlords Association (NLA)

Citizens Advice

Ombudsman Services

Currently anyone can operate as a property agent without qualifications or professional supervision, although lettings professionals can set themselves apart from the competition by joining a membership organisation such as ARLA Propertymark.

Ms Marsh said: “There have been too many cases of landlords and tenants losing money unnecessarily and experiencing terrible service. Everyone has the right to have complete confidence, whether they are buying, selling, letting or renting their home.”

