Business Improvement District reflects on its 'stellar' 2018

STAFF and directors at Milton Keynes Business Improvement District have been reflecting on what they describe as a “stellar” 2018.

The organisation which aims to deliver positive change within Central Milton Keynes has seen several initiatives implemented, has delivered a number of events within the city centre and has under gone a rebrand during the second half of the year.

Here’s how the facts and figures stack up:

Over 2,000 people attended the Christmas light switch on, the most successful yet.

Over 3,200 MyMiltonKeynes App registered users – local employees (from November 5).

Over 1,300 offer redemptions via the CMK employees only offers scheme – My Rewards (from November 5)

Charity events have raised a total of £5,000 shared between Willen Hospice and Milton Keynes Hospital Cancer Appeal.

MyMiltonKeynes-funded police officers have dealt with 329 incidents in CMK over the past 6 months.

A major success from the police results has been the decrease in illegal street beggars. 60 incidents and five Community Protection Notices have been issued, resulting in a current total of 16 beggars and tent encampments, a reduction of 64%.

The police officers have delivered personal protection talks to both PwC and the Foreign Office.

Over 1,000 My Bus users/passengers during its first month of operation.

And the positive improvements don’t stop there. During 2018, landscaping within the Central Milton Keynes BID area has been transformed.

£10,000 of additional funding from MKDP has been spent on improving public realm landscaping and green spaces in the city centre.

The BID assisted in facilitating and locating the planting of 20 additional trees outside the centre:mk.

Street cleansing works undertaken by the BID was instrumental in the MK Council securing £50k of additional funding to upgrade the street landscape.

An apprentice gardener was hired to provide 780 hours a year of landscaping improvements.

47 planters cleared and prepared for winter flower planting.

5,400 sqm of underpasses pruned and landscaped in key areas.

18 staircases cleared in key areas.

Over 750 needles removed from pedestrian shrub areas.

20 tonnes of waste removed from Grafton Park.

34,000 litres of weeds and detritus cleared from underpasses and planted areas.

MyMiltonKeynes is already planning a calendar of exciting events for 2019 and is also looking to use uplighters to aminate the city’s landscaping even further.

