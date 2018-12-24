Healthcare training firm founder is hailed an inspiration

A BUSINESSWOMAN from Milton Keynes has been included in the 2018 list of the UK’s most inspiring and innovative leaders, compiled each year by financial and business advisers Grant Thornton UK LLP.

Jane Lambert, who founded healthcare training company ECG, features in the 2018 Faces of a Vibrant Economy list. It highlights individuals from the private, not for profit and public sectors who lead by example and show how profits with a purpose leads to sustainable business growth.

Jane, a registered general nurse, started Cosgrove-based ECG in 2002 to deliver training to healthcare professionals. Her passion for teaching and influencing healthcare remains at the heart of the business today.

“Becoming a Grant Thornton Face is a real honour and to be recognised externally as a positive leader has been a real confidence boost,” she said.

“It’s also great to network with other likeminded leaders and to continue knowing I am doing a good job as sometimes ‘at the top’ there is no-one to give you a pat on the back.

“I love to learn and some of the other Faces have given me wonderful ideas to promote a positive culture in my workplace and ensure staff are as happy and fulfilled as they can be, as well as working efficiently for the business.”

Giles Mullins, partner at Grant Thornton’s Milton Keynes offices, added: “Among our Faces of a Vibrant Economy are business leaders, entrepreneurs, local government innovators and third sector trailblazers recognised for their commitment to developing an economy that enables people, organisations and communities to flourish.

“We know that doing well by doing good makes business sense and believe that leaders embracing this ethos deserve to be championed for their role in developing a more purposeful and innovative business environment.

“Jane epitomises the essence of our Faces campaign, providing a great example of what can be achieved through ‘human’ leadership which nurtures talent and helping to inspire other leaders, as well as the next generation, to shape a vibrant economy at all levels.”

The 2018 Faces have become part of a wider 300-strong community which connects leaders with similar mindsets and missions who may otherwise never meet, providing the valuable opportunity to share ideas and insights as well as learn from each other.

