Scania donates surplus IT to schools and charity ahead of move to new centre

TRUCK manufacturer Scania (Great Britain) has donated a selection of surplus IT hardware to local schools and charities.

Willen Hospice, Portfields and Great Holm Primary Schools and the Football Education Academy have each shared the total 45 laptops, three PCs and a range of smartphones.

Scanuia GB managing director Martin Hay presented representatives from the local schools and charity with the 'tech' donations at the company's new UK Customer Support Centre in Milton Keynes.

“As part of our move into our brand-new office building, we’ve replaced some of our IT hardware meaning that we had a number of items which were no longer required,” Mr Hay said.

“Instead of simply throwing them away, we wanted to donate them to good causes and give them an additional life where they would be well utilised and make a real difference.”

Willen Hospice will use the phones to power contactless donation points to increase its income. The laptops will be used by its fundraising and clinical teams.

Corporate partnership fundraiser Amy Shaw said: “Without the support of the local community, donations and businesses, we couldn’t provide the care that we do. We find now that many people don’t carry cash so to be able to take donations from cards easily and efficiently will be great.

“The fundraising team is mobile and team members are often working out of the office so this will enable us to get out there even more with all the information we need to hand.”

Every year in conjunction with St Neots Town FC, The Football Education Academy offers 20 Bedfordshire-based footballers the chance to combine full-time football with educational studies - an alternative path to sixth form.

Academy manager Jack Cassidy said: “The 15 laptops that have been donated will make a big difference for the students and will be used every day for the team to do their college work. We believe it’s important to highlight that there are options for young people today, whether that’s a football career or joining Scania as an apprentice!”

Scania also donated ten laptops and three PCs to Portfields Primary School in Newport Pagnell and ten laptops to Great Holm Primary School.

Scania staff based at the current head office in Milton Keynes will move into the company's new Tongwell Customer Support Centre just before Christmas, with the official inauguration planned for 2019.

27-12-2018