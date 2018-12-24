Headlines
- Entrepreneur hopes £15,000 grant will help to break down diversity barriers
- Government bid to improve lettings sector is welcome, says manager
- Business Improvement District reflects on its 'stellar' 2018
- Guide dogs and delivery robots: New project explores the interaction
- Scania donates surplus IT to schools and charity ahead of move to new centre
News Filter
Click here to read the latest editions
Nursery operator celebrates £120,000 fundraising total for charity
MORE THAN 1,900 employee owners and thousands of nursery children at the Newport Pagnell-based Childbase Partnership have hailed a year of fundraising that has raised over £120,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.
They celebrated by donning festive wear as the total was announced.
Even Childbase Partnership founder and chairman Mike Thompson, got in on the company-wide dress-up day, swapping his business suit for an elf costume and encouraging teams in 43 day nurseries in the south of England towards another record fund-raising year.
The company regularly tops the £100,000 mark with its annual charity fund-raising drive. This year the UK’s leading dementia charity, Alzheimer’s Society, was chosen in a company-wide vote.
Childbase Partnership’s head of charity Lucy Thompson said: “We are a family business committed to each other and the families and communities we serve. With the numbers of dementia diagnoses continuing to rise each year, this condition is set to touch us all in some way so we are very keen to play our part in helping the Alzheimer’s Society in their incredible work.”
24-12-2018
SUBSCRIBE TODAY »
Email us now »