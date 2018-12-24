Nursery operator celebrates £120,000 fundraising total for charity

MORE THAN 1,900 employee owners and thousands of nursery children at the Newport Pagnell-based Childbase Partnership have hailed a year of fundraising that has raised over £120,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

They celebrated by donning festive wear as the total was announced.

Even Childbase Partnership founder and chairman Mike Thompson, got in on the company-wide dress-up day, swapping his business suit for an elf costume and encouraging teams in 43 day nurseries in the south of England towards another record fund-raising year.

The company regularly tops the £100,000 mark with its annual charity fund-raising drive. This year the UK’s leading dementia charity, Alzheimer’s Society, was chosen in a company-wide vote.

Childbase Partnership’s head of charity Lucy Thompson said: “We are a family business committed to each other and the families and communities we serve. With the numbers of dementia diagnoses continuing to rise each year, this condition is set to touch us all in some way so we are very keen to play our part in helping the Alzheimer’s Society in their incredible work.”

