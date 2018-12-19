Finance specialist launches growth division

FINANCIAL management specialist EFM has unveiled its new business advisory division, EFM Growth.

The venture comprises a dedicated team of specialists working alongside business owners to support their growth strategy and tackle a wide range of commercial challenges.

Chief executive Gary Jesson said: “The purpose of EFM Growth is to support business owners at all stages of the lifecycle, from post-revenue start-ups, through to established businesses and planning strategic exits. It is a natural extension to what some of the team have been doing already and a service often requested by business owners.”

Many of EFM Growth’s partner team have built, grown and sold businesses and have strong and reputable track records in delivering growth through leadership, he added.

By collaborating with business owners and their teams to support, encourage and challenge, the EFM Growth team intends to offer highly effective services including, coaching advice, driving business performance and new opportunity analysis.

Mr Jesson said:“I’m thrilled to announce the launch of our latest venture. Our team of experienced growth partners is here to make a difference and help maximise the value of your business.”

