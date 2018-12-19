Law firm agrees move to new landmark offices

LAW FIRM Shoosmiths has agreed a deal to move into seventh-floor office space at the new 100 Avebury Boulevard development.

The firm has agreed a 15-year lease on 19,800 sq ft of space in the building, which is also preparing to welcome workspace provider IWG SPACES. It agreed a pre-let of 47,595 sq ft last month.

Shoosmiths partner Robin Webb, head of the Milton Keynes office, said: “This is an exciting time of growth for Shoosmiths and we have seized the opportunity to choose a space that offers the scope we need for futureproofing.”

Shoosmiths plans to move into its new office early in 2020, he added.

100 Avebury Boulevard, developed by Milton Keynes-based AW James, is the newest and largest speculative office development in Milton Keynes for ten years. The building is now 50% let ten months ahead of practical completion in August, with floors 4, 5 and 6 available from 10,000 sq ft up to 66,000 sq ft.

It houses a total 140,000 sq ft of Grade A headquarters office space, designed and built toGrade A office specification, with high-quality on site amenity and excellent car parking provision.

AW James managing director Andrew Wilson said: “We are delighted to welcome Shoosmiths as our latest tenant at 100 Avebury Boulevard. After a long search for their new office, Shoosmiths chose our building for its combination of large floorplates, location and the highest quality offices that Milton Keynes has seen to date.”

Mr Webb said: “We are confident that 100 Avebury Boulevard will be the pre-eminent office space in Milton Keynes and will provide us with the right foundations for our continued growth in the region.

“We are also attracting top talent to the Milton Keynes office from across the region and London and moving to a new office will enable our brand aesthetic to come through even more.”

CBRE and GVA advised AW James, while Shoosmiths was advised by Milton Keynes-based agents Louch Shacklock.

CBRE’s senior director Matt Willcock said: “Securing both SPACES and Shoosmiths as key tenants in a relatively short time period is testament to the strong credentials offered by 100 Avebury Boulevard. We continue to receive strong interest from occupiers, looking to secure both quality and affordable space compared to surrounding markets.”

