Staff show why this is the season for giving

STAFF at the Milton Keynes office of chartered accountants Mercer & Hole’s have been getting into the spirit of Christmas with a series of goodwill gestures throughout December.

The team donated to a collection of non-perishable food items for the MK Food Bank. They also brought in a range of festive dog treats in support of the charity Dogs for Good and were delighted when Yasmin Smythe and one of the charity’s puppies, Suki, paid a visit to the office pictured to collect them.

A team of volunteers from the firm served lunch to the elderly at the Milton Keynes Irish Centre in Bletchley. The firm make regular visits to support the work of the Milton Keynes Irish Welfare Support Group’s weekly social, which is held there and is reputed to be the largest lunch club in Milton Keynes.

Back in the office, colleagues donned their wackiest Christmas jumpers in return for donations to the Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day. This was a fun day for all involved and a prize was awarded for the best jumper.

Throughout the year, the team at Milton Keynes have held a number of fundraising events in support of local good causes and for Mercer & Hole’s charity of the year, the Alzheimer’s Society

17-12-2018