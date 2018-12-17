Expanding brewery buys historic pub

AN HISTORIC canalside pub in Northamptonshire has been sold to a brewery in Leicestershire.

The Admiral Nelson at Braunston near Daventry has been bought by Everard Brewery and becomes the company’s sixth pub in the county.

Everards purchased the pub from previous owners Mark and Pam David and Liam Evans after they decided to retire from the industry.

Managing director Stephen Gould said: “We are delighted to bring The Admiral Nelson into the Everards family. We have over 175 pubs across the East Midlands and this will join our other six pubs in Northamptonshire. All Everards pubs are run as independent, tenanted businesses and we are already seeking a business owner for this well located, historic pub.”

The building dates back to 1730, predating the canal it sits next to, and the Admiral Nelson is a well-established ale house with a strong reputation for its food offering. It was named among the top 10 waterside pubs in the UK in the Guardian.

The sale was handled by specialist business agency Christie & Co. Its business agent Joshua Sullivan said: "We received a significant amount of interest in the site during the marketing process which ultimately attracted the purchaser, Everards, who are keen to acquire sites in locations that are positioned next to interesting features, such as canals.

“The level of interest we saw for this asset demonstrates the strength in the current marketplace for destination and characterful leisure venues both for multi-site operators and buyers looking for a lifestyle business."

