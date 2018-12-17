Chamber members boost two charities at Christmas lunch

A FESTIVE feast and prize draw has raised £485 for two deserving charities.

Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Charity Christmas Lunch at Whittlebury Hall Hotel and Spa with its sister Northamptonshire Chamber in aid of the two’s Charities of the Year Willen Hospice and Teamwork Trust.

Both charities gave informative and emotive presentations about their work while around 100 Chamber members enjoyed a three-course meal, including a traditional turkey dinner.

Raffle prizes were donated by Chamber members Moon Computers, Sheila Smith Sales & Events, MSO Workspace, SK Energy, The Development Company, The Bee Hive, Sally Mills Personal Trainer, Robyn Allen, Kettering Park Hotel, Sara Penrose Ltd, Select Appointments and The Cock Hotel.

Tracey Griffiths, the Chambers’ head of operations, said: “Thank you to everyone who supported this special event, especially those who kindly donated raffle prizes and bought raffle tickets to raise money for these worthy causes.”

17-12-2018