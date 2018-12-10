Major changes as SEMLEP welcomes new directors

THE FORMER chief executive of the National Energy Foundation and the Buckinghamshire lead for the Federation of Small Businesses have joined the board of regional growth delivery agency the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership.

Dr Kerry Mashford and Yvette Lamidey, along with construction plc Galliford Try’s business development manager Neus Garriock, will attend their first board meeting in February.

The appointments follows the announcement of major changes on the SEMLEP board at the organisation’s AGM in November.

Pictured: Dr Kerry Mashford.

Cllr Heather Smith, Cllr Neil Blake, Millbrook managing director Alex Burns, Stephen Davies, The Open University’s vice-chancellor Peter Horrocks, Martin Sutherland and Tom Wells all stepped down at the end of their period of office.

At the meeting, SEMLEP welcomed new directors Dr Julie Mills, chief executive and principal of Milton Keynes College, Cllr Martin Griffiths, leader of Wellingborough Council and Cllr Barry Wood, his counterpart at Cherwell District Council.

Also joining the board is Sir Peter Gregson, vice-chancellor and chief executive of Cranfield University.

The appointments follow a recruitment campaign to attract influential business leaders to steer investment and intervention in the region to improve productivity, promote more inclusive economies and act as champions for area’s strong economic success.

Dr Mashford, now an energy and built environment consultant, said: “Forging the SEMLEP area has strengthened our ability to work together to build great businesses, great places and fulfilled people and, to develop our position at the heart of the Oxford-Milton Keynes-Cambridge Arc.

"The future is ours to shape and SEMLEP is a key organisation to enable that.”

Earlier this year, the government published conclusions of its review of Local Enterprise Partnerships. From 2020, LEP Boards are required to have two-thirds membership from the private sector, with women making up one third of the whole board.

SEMLEP is working towards equal representation of the businesses and local communities by 2023.

Ms Lamidey said: “This is possibly the most exciting time to join the SEMLEP Board since its inception. There is so much happening in the South East Midlands over the coming years with many opportunities for business and people to grow and the opportunity to develop a place that’s really at the heart of England which supports a growing population in every aspect.”

Ms Garriock added: “I am honoured to be selected to contribute to the strategic plans of such a forward-thinking, enterprising community. Having worked in the area for many years, I am aware of the great opportunities it presents us with for growth and prosperity.”

SEMLEP is preparing to publish its Local Industrial Strategy, outlining its vision for improving productivity across the region.

Chief executive Hilary Chipping said: “This next year brings significant opportunities for our partnership which the Board has a crucial role in leading, including the publication of our Local Industrial Strategy, which will identify opportunities to work with businesses to enhance productivity in our area at the centre of the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.”

