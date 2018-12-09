Restoration project puts students on the right track

CONSTRUCTION students from Northampton College are building a platform for future job prospects by teaming up with a volunteer-run train station to help restore railway memorabilia.

The students have worked with the Northampton and Lamport Railway to breathe new life into items including benches, sack barrows, luggage trolleys and signs, with the potential for future work on carriage interiors as well.

The link-up helps students looking to complete their work experience and creates good links for students studying carpentry, painting and decorating and multi-skills.

Construction curriculum manager Mark Bradshaw said: "We are very proud to support the Northampton and Lamport Railway in their continual development and restoration process which is run entirely by volunteers. It's a great opportunity for our students to gain some work experience and help the railway initiative at the same time.

“We hope this will be the start of a long relationship and that we will be able to work with the Northampton and Lamport Railway for years to come.”

Construction students are preparing to move into the college’s new Advanced Construction and Engineering Centre, due to open its doors in September 2019.

The centre will help to train the next generation of builders, plumbers and decorators and teach pioneering new techniques aimed at equipping the workforce of the future with the very latest skills.

Alongside courses which focus on craft skills there will also be courses at Level 3 for those looking for supervisory, technician or management careers in the sector, such as in Civil Engineering, Building Services Engineering, or Project Management.

