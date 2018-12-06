Headlines
Hevey extend main partner deal with Northamptonshire County Cricket
BUILDING supplies firm Hevey has extended its deal as the main club partner for Northants County Cricket Club.
The Northampton-based company’s involvement encompasses all levels of cricket in the county, from the Northamptonshire Cricket League with its 150-odd competing sides, through the NCCC Academy to the county’s first team.
Hevey managing director Mark Mulvey said: “We are proud to continue our support for NCCC. The club has made great progress off the field in building a sustainable business.
"The investment in the County Ground and facilities has made the match day experience a great place to watch cricket and entertain clients.”
As a long-standing supporter of the game in Northamptonshire, Hevey has been fundamental in helping the club attract other major sponsors and partners.
Cricket club chief executive Ray Payne said: “Hevey has demonstrated their growing business success with the opening of their new depot at Moulton Park in Northampton. As a club, we hope to replicate that success on the field in 2019.”
Mr Mulvey said: “With continued investment in the junior and senior squads, we look forward to enjoying some more memorable evenings and afternoons watching all teams succeed in the forthcoming seasons.”
