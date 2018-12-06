VW e-Crafter debuts at Electric Vehicle Experience Centre

VAN operators interested in finding out more about making the switch to electric vehicles receive a knowledge boost and advice from experts at the EV Experience Centre in Milton Keynes.

And to get a real taste of what is coming up, they will also have the chance to see the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles e-Crafter there this weekend.

The EV Experience Centre in centre:mk was the UK’s first brand neutral centre dedicated to electric vehicles. Funded through a partnership with Go Ultra Low, it provides free education and advice about electric and plug-in vehicles, charging and infrastructure.

They also offer test drive opportunities in a number of different electric cars.

The all-electric e-Crafter will be ion display at the EVEC from tomorrow (Friday) until Monday. It made its UK debut at the CV Show in Birmingham earlier this year.

Four UK fleets have since tested the e-Crafter and UK pricing and specifications have yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be available in right-hand drive around mid-2021.

The e-Crafter has been tailored to typical city operations with its 100 kW (136 PS) power, high 290 Nm torque output, range of up to 173 km (107 miles) and top speed limited to 90 kph (56 mph).

A lithium-ion battery is completely integrated into the underbody, meaning the standard vehicle’s entire cargo volume (10.7 m3) is fully usable. A maximum payload of between 1.0 and 1.75 tonnes is available.

The EVEC centre manager Ted Foster said: “We deal every day with enquiries and concerns about electric vehicles from potential customers and there is no doubt van operators have a raft of issues to understand too.

“Having the e-Crafter at the centre for people to view, especially over such a busy shopping weekend, will spark some interesting discussions and get operators thinking about what is right for their fleet.’

To find out more, visit https://evexperiencecentre.co.uk/, or to be the first to receive updates on the e-Crafter and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ forthcoming range of electric products go to https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/app/local/electric-vans-kmi-form.html

