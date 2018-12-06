Awards celebrate the importance of education

IN THE YEAR that headline sponsor The Open University, celebrates 50 years of revolutionary learning, Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards is marking the occasion with the theme of its 2019 awards focused on Skills and Education.

On March 14, businesses from across Milton Keynes will come together at the Arena MK to celebrate the fabulous skills, education opportunities and facilities here in the City.

By encouraging the skills needed for effective business we are looking forward to finding out from our educational sponsors the OU, Cranfield University and University of Buckingham how they are helping to pave the way for MKBAA winners of the future.

Established in 2014 by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution Live, the awards recognise the achievements of a variety of Milton Keynes businesses and organisations across many different sizes and sectors.

MKBAA 2019 will be hosted by Faye Carruthers, a broadcaster and voiceover artist specialising in sport, news and current affairs. Faye is also the voice of many big brands and voices corporate videos, commercials and e-learning modules for blue chip clients such as John Lewis, Sky, Amazon, Argos and Disney.

Pictured: Baroness Martha Lane-Fox, speaker at MKBAA 2019.

Philip Smith, chair of Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership and organiser of MKBAA, says: “We pride ourselves of delivering an awards programme that encompasses all business sectors and sizes and we award recognition to a wide variety of organisations on the night.

“We ask for the support of all Milton Keynes’ Businesses in encouraging your own networks to get involved, so that we find and celebrate true business achievements in 2019.”

Over 600 guests are expected the glittering awards ceremony, where they will enjoy a three course meal, wine and entertainment. The guest speaker at MKBAA 2019 will be Baroness Martha Lane-Fox, Chancellor of The Open University.

MKBAA 2019 will once again donate the proceeds raised from the awards evening to the trust fund established by MKBLP with the MK Community Foundation, which assists start-up businesses in deprived areas of the city.

