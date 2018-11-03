centre:mk is named among the UK's top 10 shopping centres

centre:mk has again been named among the top ten shopping centres in the UK.

The research, released by GlobalData consulting ranks retail and leisure destinations based on key metrics including annual turnover, size, footfall and shopper ratings.

centre:mk performed particularly well in the ‘meeting shopper expectations’ category which looks at the provision of key shopping centre facilities, ranging from retail, leisure and food service to transport, events, Wi-Fi and click & collect.

Centre director Kevin Duffy said: “We are immensely proud. We continue to work tirelessly to ensure our shoppers experience the best the retail world has to offer in an environment that meets their needs effectively.

“The results are winning through in data such as this as well as our award-winning Guest Service area facilities which means we deliver a truly exceptional guest experience 365 days of the year and sets centre:mk apart from the competition”

centre:mk has undergone extensive investment with £60 million of enhancements since 2016, including the £10 million refurbishment of Sunset Walk, and Deer Walk Guest Services lounge which was unveiled to the public in June 2017.

Ahead of celebrating its 40th birthday in 2019, centre:mk will be opening its new 1,400 space multi-storey car park and is looking forward to its largest new store opening in the last 25 years – high street favourite Primark, which is due to open in spring next year.

03-11-2018