BrightSparc Awards finalists revealed

THE FINALISTS have been announced for the Biztech BrightSparc Awards 2018.

This year's awards for innovation in technology across the Milton Keynes and SEMLEP area received a record number of entires, up by some 25% on last year.

Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: "We know that Milton Keynes and the South East Midlands is full of exciting technology innovations in all sectors of our vibrant economy but to get this level of response to this year's awards is fantastic.

Pictured: Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu.

"It is not just about the sheer numbers, the quality of entries this year has been extremely strong, making the judging process another tough one.

The awards will be resented at a lunchtime ceremony at the Natwest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 16.

The finalists in each category are as follows:

The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Award for best start-up technology business in MK and the SEMLEP region:

Fregnan

JAFA

Living Well at Home

My New Term

Samad Power

See Local

CityLABS Innovation award for Milton Keynes:

Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support

Brits Energy

Digitwell Solutions

Living Well at Home

Techbrain Consultancy

Best technology collaboration in MK or SEMLEP area:

Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support

Growler Swap

Inside Silverstone Podcast

My New Term

Silverstone Fleet Management

Best new B2B technology innovation in MK and SEMLEP region:

Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support

Losing the Wires

Red Giraffe

Samad Power

See Local

Book your place at the awards lunch at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/biztech-brightsparc-awards-2018-tickets-48269954734

02-11-2018