BrightSparc Awards finalists revealed
THE FINALISTS have been announced for the Biztech BrightSparc Awards 2018.
This year's awards for innovation in technology across the Milton Keynes and SEMLEP area received a record number of entires, up by some 25% on last year.
Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu said: "We know that Milton Keynes and the South East Midlands is full of exciting technology innovations in all sectors of our vibrant economy but to get this level of response to this year's awards is fantastic.
- Pictured: Biztech chairman Fredi Nonyelu.
"It is not just about the sheer numbers, the quality of entries this year has been extremely strong, making the judging process another tough one.
The awards will be resented at a lunchtime ceremony at the Natwest Entrepreneur Accelerator Hub in Central Milton Keynes on November 16.
The finalists in each category are as follows:
The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator Award for best start-up technology business in MK and the SEMLEP region:
Living Well at Home
My New Term
Samad Power
CityLABS Innovation award for Milton Keynes:
Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support
Brits Energy
Digitwell Solutions
Living Well at Home
Techbrain Consultancy
Best technology collaboration in MK or SEMLEP area:
Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support
Growler Swap
Inside Silverstone Podcast
My New Term
Silverstone Fleet Management
Best new B2B technology innovation in MK and SEMLEP region:
Arthur Ellis Mental Health Support
Losing the Wires
Red Giraffe
Samad Power
Book your place at the awards lunch at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/biztech-brightsparc-awards-2018-tickets-48269954734
02-11-2018
