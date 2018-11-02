MP's delight at success of nursery manufacturer

A RETURN visit to The New Factory in Stacey Bushes by Milton Keynes North MP Mark Lancaster proved to be a revelation.

The MP originally met founder Tom Shea, who at the time employed just four people in a small factory, five years ago.

Now Mr Lancaster has returned to meet the salaried and multi-skilled workforce of 21 and growing.

Pictured: Tom Shea shows Mark Lancaster around the factory

The New Factory design and build day nurseries. Based on Tom’s vast experience of constructing nurseries since the 1970s, the team also make, from locally sourced timber, robust toys for schools, either by recycling or upcycling.

“We were - and indeed still are - an unusual manufacturing company and the team that has grown with us are, similarly, unusual,” said Mr Shea. “We call ourselves the Imaginators. We all have the passion and skills to create innovative products in wood, perspex, metal and anything else we can lay our hands on.”

Mr Lancaster said: “Tom’s unique style and approach has created sustainable employment for those who are clearly very talented and committed to his philosophy. The New Factory is a hidden gem here in Milton Keynes and I am delighted to be able to support such an exceptional and innovative business.”

02-11-2018