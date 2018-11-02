Landmark office development secures major new tenant ahead of completion

DEVELOPERS of the largest speculative office building in Milton Keynes for a decade have secured a major tenant ahead of completion.

SPACES, which provides co-working and service centre office space, has taken a total 47,595 sq ft over the ground, first, second and third floors at 100 Avebury Boulevard.

A further 19,800 sq ft is under offer on the seventh floor.

The pre-let to SPACES let represents the largest deal in Milton Keynes for more than three years. The tenant will operate a co-working and serviced centre on floors one two and three with a business lounge and café on the ground floor.

Andrew Wilson, managing director of developer AW James, said: “We are immensely proud to be developing 100 Avebury Boulevard and are delighted that SPACES have chosen our landmark building to launch their innovative brand in Milton Keynes.

"With wellness at the top of the agenda, a wealth of amenities will be included within the building to cement its status as a workplace for the future.”

SPACES is part of the IWG group. Its development director for the south Andrew Birtwistle said: “We are delighted to commit to opening our first SPACES brand in Milton Keynes at 100 Avebury Boulevard - a statement building to reflect a brand occupied by forward thinkers, innovators and game changers.”

GVA advised AW James in concluding the deal while CBRE advised both parties. CBRE senior director Matt Willcock said: “100 Avebury Boulevard is set to become a destination building for Milton Keynes, offering state of the art, centrally located office space at affordable prices compared to surrounding centres.

“We anticipate strong demand for the remaining space as occupiers look to secure well connected, modern space in a town that is rapidly growing but also faces limited Grade A office supply”.

Due for practical completion in August next year, 100 Avebury Boulevard is set to become a landmark office building in Central Milton Keynes, offering 140,000 sq ft of Grade A headquarters office space.

