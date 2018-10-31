East West Rail: £20m extra funding delivered in Autumn Statement

CHANCELLOR Philip Hammond has given a £20 million boost to the reopening of the East West Rail line.

In his Autumn Budget statement on Monday, Mr Hammond said the money will be used to develop the route options of the Central section of East-West Rail, from Bedford to Cambridge.

This is in addition to the £1 billion already committed to building the Western section from Bedford through Milton Keynes and Winslow to Oxford and Aylesbury.

Pictured: Iain Stewart, MP for Milton Keynes South.

Milton Keynes South MP Iain Stewart said: “I am delighted with the announcement. East West Rail has the potential to transform journeys in one of our most vibrant economic regions but we need to make it a success and government backing is vital.

“The Western Section is progressing well and this announcement will help develop the line to the east towards Cambridge.”

The government has committed to a consultation early next year on route options for the East West Rail Central Section.

