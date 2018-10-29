WILLEN Hospice is opening its doors to the community on Friday (November 2).

It is inviting the public to find out more about the specialist end of life care provided at the hospice and in the community.

The Open Day will provide an opportunity to met hospice staff including the doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, family and patient services, the wellbeing and lymphoedema specialists and the Hospice at Home team.

Chief executive Peta Wilkinson said: “You may have fundraised for us in the past, attended one of our events or sadly lost someone close to you. Perhaps you have heard of Willen Hospice but are not sure what we do.

Our open day is your opportunity to see behind the scenes and find out why the Hospice is such a warm and special part of your local community.”