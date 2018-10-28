On the Up! Win a new car for just Â£1

LOCAL charities, including Bosom Pals and Bletchley Lions Club, joined MK Lightning player David Norris and Pucky to launch Milton Keynes Community Foundationâ€™s 30th Charity Car Raffle.

This year’s grand prize is a Volkswagen up! GTI 1.0 TSI 115PS 6-Speed manual 3 door in tornado red, donated by Milton Keynes-based Volkswagen Group UK.

The money raised supports charities in Milton Keynes. Groups retain at least 50% of the funds raised from ticket sales and the remaining money goes into MK Community Foundation’s grant-making programme.

MKCF’s philanthropy manager Michaela Clark said: “It is amazing to be celebrating 30 years of the car raffle and it is great to see so many groups coming back, as well some new groups taking part this year.

"We are so proud to say that all of the funds raised through the car raffle stays in Milton Keynes and benefits our local community.“

Tickets are £1 and can be bought at the car just outside Monsoon and Superdrug at the centre:mk or from your local charity representative. A full list of charities taking part is available online at www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk

The raffle last year raised more than £21,000.

Follow MK Community Foundation on twitter @MKComFoundation to find out when your favourite groups are selling tickets at the centre:mk.

28-10-2018